Georgia's TBC Bank sets price range for London IPO at $13-$16 per share

TBILISI, May 27 (Reuters) - Georgia’s TBC Bank set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) of its planned London listing at $13 to $16 per each global depositary receipt (GDR), the bank said on Monday.

The listing is planned by the end of June.

The bank said its offering was expected to be up to 50 percent of the enlarged share capital of the bank and would comprise a $100 million primary component, with the balance of secondary shares coming from existing shareholders.

The bank’s post-money market capitalisation at that price range will be $640.2 million to $764.9 million, it said.

TBC is the leading bank in Georgia in terms of retail deposits with a 33 percent market share.

The bank said on Monday it planned to use the net proceeds from the issue of primary shares to support growth in such areas as loan portfolios in the retail, small- and medium-sized business, and microfinance segments.

“We are very encouraged by the strong level of interest we have received since we announced our planned IPO and look forward to meeting investors during our forthcoming roadshow,” said TBC’s chief executive Vakhtang Butskhrikidze.

The selling shareholders of the bank are the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Germany’s DEG investment corporation, JPMorgan, Ashmore and two individuals. The EBRD intends to own at least a 10 percent share after the IPO.

TBC has appointed Barclays and UBS as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the flotation. Renaissance Capital is also a bookrunner, while Peel Hunt will act as co-manager. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)