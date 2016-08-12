FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Georgia's TBC Bank first-half profit buoyed by strong lending
August 12, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Georgia's TBC Bank first-half profit buoyed by strong lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, reported a jump in first-half net profit, buoyed by robust lending.

* Net profit jumped 37.6 percent to 139.2 million Georgian lari ($59.7 million) in the six months ended June 30.

* The bank reported a fall in net interest margin to 7.8 percent compared with 8 percent a year earlier.

* Gross loans and advances rose 11.4 percent to GEL 4.71 billion as at June 30.

* Cost-to-income ratio stood at 44.7 percent, from 41.1 percent a year earlier.

* TBC Bank said it was "comfortable" with its medium-term targets of loan growth of 20 percent per annum, a cost-to-income ratio below 40 percent and a dividend of 25 percent of its net income.

* Georgia's annual economic growth rate was 2.9 percent in the first half of 2016, up from 2.6 percent in the same period last year, the National Statistics Service said last month.

$1 = 2.3330 laris Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

