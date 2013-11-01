FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Media News
November 1, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

CEE MARKETS 2-Crown slips ahead of C.bank policy meeting

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Warsaw, Budapest close for holiday
    * Czech cenbank meeting unlikely to produce surprise
    * Romania sells stake in natural gas producer Romgaz
    * Mulls new energy sector IPOs in next months

    By Jason Hovet and Radu Marinas
    PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell on Friday in
cautious trade ahead of a central bank meeting next week,
failing to benefit from a manufacturing survey showing the
sector's conditions improved at the fastest pace in
two-and-a-half years.
    With Czech interest rates near zero for almost a year, rate
setters have been mulling whether they should loosen policy
further by weakening the crown through interventions to help
counter easing inflation.
    The monthly Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI), which showed
the sixth improvement in a row in manufacturing, added to
arguments against interventions. 
    But as analysts widely see the board as finely split, the
crown has come under pressure before next Thursday's policy
meeting, a pattern repeated before previous meetings.
    "We are weaker because of the euro/dollar. The whole region
is weaker," a Prague dealer said. "And definitely on euro/crown,
the central bank next week is weighing on it. Basically before
every meeting we are weakening to these levels."
    One Prague dealer said the crown could retreat towards the
psychological level of 26 per euro.
    By 1510 GMT it had eased 0.4 percent to 25.861 per
euro and was 3 percent weaker than at the start of the year.
    "We do not expect that the (central bank) CNB board meeting
next week will bring any significant change in behaviour,"
Raiffeisen said in a weekly note.
    "But it will definitely be an important event as the bank's
new forecast will be presented, and inflation was lower than the
bank had anticipated while the economy has been recovering."
    Romania's leu was 0.2 percent down at 4.41.    
Warsaw and Budapest are shut for a holiday.
    The Prague stock index rose 0.5 percent, helped by a
13 percent intraday trade rise in Central European Media
Enterprises. The broadcaster recouped some ground
after a 50 percent drop on Wednesday when it said was trying to
secure extra funds from main shareholder, Time Warner.
 
    Bucharest shares were flat. 
    Romania sold a 15 percent stake in state-controlled natural
gas producer Romgaz, raising 1.7 billion lei ($521 million) in a
heavily oversubscribed initial public offering. 
    The IPO is part of a wider privatisation plan agreed with
the International Monetary Fund, which has led aid deals for the
country since 2009.
 
                 CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1622 CET
 ************************** CURRENCIES ************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                             bid     close      change  in 2013
 Czech crown                 25.877    25.756   -0.47%  -3.20%
 Hungarian forint           297.000   294.960   -0.69%  -2.03%
 Polish zloty                 4.193     4.182    -0.26% -2.84%
 Romanian leu                 4.444     4.434   -0.21%  -0.01%
 Croatian kuna                7.615     7.615    0.00%  -0.84%
 Serbian dinar              114.020   113.850   -0.15%  -1.51%
 
 
 **************************** STOCKS **************************
                             Latest  Previous   Daily   Change
                                     close      change  in 2013
 Prague                     1014.72   1015.12   -0.04%  -2.31%
 Budapest                  18827.03  18823.24   +0.02%  +3.60%
 Warsaw                     2528.97   2553.51   -0.96%  -2.09%
 Bucharest                  6119.59   6066.31   +0.88%  +18.84%
 ***************************** BONDS **************************
                        Yield    Yield    Spread    Daily
                        (bid)    change   vs Bund   change in
Czech Republic                                      spread
  2-year                0.229    -0.036   +10bps     -4bps
  5-year                1.107    +0.016   +44bps     +1bps
 10-year                2.321   +0.020   +63bps    +1bps

 ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************
                              3x6     6x9    9x12  3M interbank
 Czech Rep                    0.460   0.470  0.490   0.44
 Hungary                      3.210   3.230  3.340   3.35
 Poland                       2.710   2.740  2.840   2.66
 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
 **************************************************************Fo
r related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All 
emerging market news   
Spot FX rates
Eastern Europe spot FX  Middle East spot FX Asia
spot FX          Latin America spot FX Other
news and reports  World central bank news Economic Data
Guide Official rates   Emerging Diary
 Top events  Diaries Diaries Index
 

 (Reporting by Reuters bureaus)

