CEE MARKETS 2-Crown slips ahead of C.bank policy meeting

* Warsaw, Budapest close for holiday * Czech cenbank meeting unlikely to produce surprise * Romania sells stake in natural gas producer Romgaz * Mulls new energy sector IPOs in next months By Jason Hovet and Radu Marinas PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell on Friday in cautious trade ahead of a central bank meeting next week, failing to benefit from a manufacturing survey showing the sector's conditions improved at the fastest pace in two-and-a-half years. With Czech interest rates near zero for almost a year, rate setters have been mulling whether they should loosen policy further by weakening the crown through interventions to help counter easing inflation. The monthly Purchasing Mangers' Index (PMI), which showed the sixth improvement in a row in manufacturing, added to arguments against interventions. But as analysts widely see the board as finely split, the crown has come under pressure before next Thursday's policy meeting, a pattern repeated before previous meetings. "We are weaker because of the euro/dollar. The whole region is weaker," a Prague dealer said. "And definitely on euro/crown, the central bank next week is weighing on it. Basically before every meeting we are weakening to these levels." One Prague dealer said the crown could retreat towards the psychological level of 26 per euro. By 1510 GMT it had eased 0.4 percent to 25.861 per euro and was 3 percent weaker than at the start of the year. "We do not expect that the (central bank) CNB board meeting next week will bring any significant change in behaviour," Raiffeisen said in a weekly note. "But it will definitely be an important event as the bank's new forecast will be presented, and inflation was lower than the bank had anticipated while the economy has been recovering." Romania's leu was 0.2 percent down at 4.41. Warsaw and Budapest are shut for a holiday. The Prague stock index rose 0.5 percent, helped by a 13 percent intraday trade rise in Central European Media Enterprises. The broadcaster recouped some ground after a 50 percent drop on Wednesday when it said was trying to secure extra funds from main shareholder, Time Warner. Bucharest shares were flat. Romania sold a 15 percent stake in state-controlled natural gas producer Romgaz, raising 1.7 billion lei ($521 million) in a heavily oversubscribed initial public offering. The IPO is part of a wider privatisation plan agreed with the International Monetary Fund, which has led aid deals for the country since 2009. CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1622 CET ************************** CURRENCIES ************************ Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2013 Czech crown 25.877 25.756 -0.47% -3.20% Hungarian forint 297.000 294.960 -0.69% -2.03% Polish zloty 4.193 4.182 -0.26% -2.84% Romanian leu 4.444 4.434 -0.21% -0.01% Croatian kuna 7.615 7.615 0.00% -0.84% Serbian dinar 114.020 113.850 -0.15% -1.51% **************************** STOCKS ************************** Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2013 Prague 1014.72 1015.12 -0.04% -2.31% Budapest 18827.03 18823.24 +0.02% +3.60% Warsaw 2528.97 2553.51 -0.96% -2.09% Bucharest 6119.59 6066.31 +0.88% +18.84% ***************************** BONDS ************************** Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 0.229 -0.036 +10bps -4bps 5-year 1.107 +0.016 +44bps +1bps 10-year 2.321 +0.020 +63bps +1bps ******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ****************** 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 0.460 0.470 0.490 0.44 Hungary 3.210 3.230 3.340 3.35 Poland 2.710 2.740 2.840 2.66 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************Fo r related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: All emerging market news Spot FX rates Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX Other news and reports World central bank news Economic Data Guide Official rates Emerging Diary Top events Diaries Diaries Index (Reporting by Reuters bureaus)