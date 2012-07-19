FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TCF Financial profit rises
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

TCF Financial profit rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 EPS $0.20 vs $0.19 year earlier

* Net interest income up 13 pct

* Total loans up marginally

July 19 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp’s quarterly profit rose as fee income grew and the bank’s repositioning of its balance sheet paid off.

Net income rose to $31.5 million, or 20 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $30.4 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the bank to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net interest income - the difference between what the bank earned on loans and paid out on deposits - rose 13 percent to $198.2 million.

Net interest income got a boost from the balance sheet repositioning, which led to a fall of $37.9 million in the cost of its borrowings.

“The second quarter highlighted TCF’s earnings potential through a significant increase in net interest margin due to the full quarter impact of the balance sheet repositioning,” chief executive William Cooper said.

The bank had posted a loss of $282.9 million in the first quarter as it took an after-tax charge related to repositioning certain investments and borrowings in its balance sheet.

Total loans grew marginally to $15.24 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $11.42 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.