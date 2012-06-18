FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-TCF Financial sells $150 mln perpetuals
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-TCF Financial sells $150 mln perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp on Monday
sold $150 million of Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred
shares of stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million. 
    Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.

BORROWER: TCF FINANCIAL CORP 

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 7.5 PCT     MATURITY    PERPETUAL
TYPE STK        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   09/01/2012
MOODY'S N/A     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  06/25/2012
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH BB-MINUS                     CALLABLE    06/25/2017

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
