New Issue-TCF Financial sells $150 mln perpetuals

June 18 (Reuters) - TCF Financial Corp on Monday sold $150 million of Series A non-cumulative perpetual preferred shares of stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Morgan Stanley and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TCF FINANCIAL CORP AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 09/01/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/25/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BB-MINUS CALLABLE 06/25/2017