Robert Tchenguiz to sue UK fraud agency for damages

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Robert Tchenguiz, the property magnate at the heart of a bungled investigation by Britain’s top fraud-busting agency, said on Tuesday he would seek damages and bring proceedings against the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for his arrest last year.

“As a result of the SFO’s unlawful actions, I and my family have suffered enormous damage, not least to my reputation,” he said in a statement after the High Court declared search warrants used by the SFO last year to be unlawful.

“I now intend to pursue my claim in respect of damages I have suffered as a result of the SFO’s illegal actions. I also intend to bring proceedings against the SFO in respect of my arrest.”

Robert and his brother Vincent, two of the country’s most high-profile property entrepreneurs, were arrested in March 2011 as part of an investigation into their dealings with Icelandic bank Kaupthing before its collapse in 2008. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)