FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Robert Tchenguiz to sue UK fraud agency for damages
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Robert Tchenguiz to sue UK fraud agency for damages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Robert Tchenguiz, the property magnate at the heart of a bungled investigation by Britain’s top fraud-busting agency, said on Tuesday he would seek damages and bring proceedings against the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for his arrest last year.

“As a result of the SFO’s unlawful actions, I and my family have suffered enormous damage, not least to my reputation,” he said in a statement after the High Court declared search warrants used by the SFO last year to be unlawful.

“I now intend to pursue my claim in respect of damages I have suffered as a result of the SFO’s illegal actions. I also intend to bring proceedings against the SFO in respect of my arrest.”

Robert and his brother Vincent, two of the country’s most high-profile property entrepreneurs, were arrested in March 2011 as part of an investigation into their dealings with Icelandic bank Kaupthing before its collapse in 2008. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.