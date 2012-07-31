FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK High Court: SFO used unlawful warrants in Tchenguiz raids
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

UK High Court: SFO used unlawful warrants in Tchenguiz raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s High Court ruled the UK’s top fraud-busting agency obtained search warrants unlawfully during its investigation into property magnates Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz, dealing a further blow to the embattled agency.

Two of the country’s most senior judges declared on Tuesday the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) obtained the warrants “by misrepresentation and non-disclosure” to the appropriate judge.

A court hearing to discuss the details of the case, which is expected to leave the SFO facing a large bill for damages, will be held at around 1400 GMT.

The investigation stems from the brothers’ complex dealings with Icelandic bank Kaupthing, which made large loans available to them shortly before it buckled in 2008 under a mountain of debt. British retail depositors lost millions in the collapse. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
