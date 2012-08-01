FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fund files petition against Coal India, ministry
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

UK fund files petition against Coal India, ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.K. fund The Children’s Investment Fund Management (TCI) said on Wednesday it has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court to quash directions in January by the coal ministry to state miner Coal India to reverse a price hike.

Coal India, the world’s largest coal miner, has been under pressure from TCI, which holds about 1 percent stake in the company, after it bowed to pressure from the government in January and reversed an increase in coal prices.

TCI has argued in its petition that coal prices are completely de-regulated and the government does not have legal authority to interfere with the discretion of Coal India, it said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.