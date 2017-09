Jan 9 (Reuters) - TCL Corp

* Says sold 41,464,591 smartphones in 2014, up 136.2 percent y/y

* Says sold 17,177,463 LCD TVs in 2014, down 2.8 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xXYxOy

