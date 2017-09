Oct 10 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd

* TCL Multimedia says expects to post a loss in Q3 versus year-ago profit

* TCL Multimedia says loss mainly due to fall in LCD TV demand after removal of energy-saving home appliances subsidy policy in June