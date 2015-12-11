FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TCL Multimedia announces subscription of new shares and resumption of trading
#Consumer Electronics
December 11, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TCL Multimedia announces subscription of new shares and resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd : * Subscription of new shares under specific mandate and resumption of trading * Says co entered into subscription agreement with leshi zhixin * Investor agreed to subscribe and pay for 348.9 million shares at subscription price of hk$6.50 per subscription share * Application made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 14 December * Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately hk$2.26 billion * Source text for Eikon *

