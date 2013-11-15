FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TCS Group sees "good reason" clause on consumer lending could be amended
November 15, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - TCS Group Holding PLC : * Now going through the second Reading in the state duma which is expected to result in further amendments * Currently proposed new clause has been misinterpreted by some commentators * Understanding that legislators intend to target unsolicited, blanket mailings of credit cards * It is our understanding that TCS bank’s courier service does not come under this clause * Gives US a good reason to believe that this clause will be amended. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

