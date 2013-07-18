FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS expects to stay ahead of industry export estimate
July 18, 2013 / 12:57 PM / in 4 years

India's TCS expects to stay ahead of industry export estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s No. 1 software services exporter, expects to stay ahead of the industry export estimates, Chief Executive N Chandrasekaran told reporters on Thursday, after the company beat street expectations for the June quarter.

“We will grow above the upper end of the NASSCOM estimate,” Chandrasekaran said.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies, or NASSCOM, an industry lobby, expects India’s IT exports to rise 12-14 percent this year.

