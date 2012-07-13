FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS gains on earnings; Infosys extends falls
July 13, 2012 / 3:57 AM / 5 years ago

India's TCS gains on earnings; Infosys extends falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services were up 2.3 percent on Friday after its quarterly profit exceeded forecasts, while Infosys fell after cutting its sales guidance by more than expected.

The contrasting performances by India’s two biggest software services exporters tracked their earnings results out on Thursday.

Infosys shares were down 0.8 percent after falling 8.4 percent on Thursday on the back of disappointing results, which were out before the market opened.

By contrast, TCS was poised for solid gains after its results late on Thursday.

Although it does not make official forecasts, TCS said it expects to beat the industry export revenue growth forecast of 11-14 percent for this fiscal year set by trade body Nasscom. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rafael Nam; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

