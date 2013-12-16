FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TCS sees clients' discretionary spending pick up in FY15
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 16, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

TCS sees clients' discretionary spending pick up in FY15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s largest IT services exporter, is optimistic about clients’ discretionary spending in the next fiscal year starting April 1 thanks to an improving economy in the United States, its biggest market, its chief executive said.

Discretionary spending, which is typically for longer-term projects by clients and is an indicator of the health of the industry, accounts for a large part of Indian outsourcing companies’ business.

“In the U.S., there’s a lot of positive mood. Companies are feeling that there are growth opportunities,” CEO N Chandrasekaran told reporters. “We expect discretionary spending next (fiscal) year to see an uptick based on the conversations we have had.”

Indian IT vendors are expected to reap the benefits this year of the strongest demand from U.S. businesses since the end of the 2008 financial crisis.

India’s $108 billion-a-year IT and back-office outsourcing sector earns about three-quarters of its revenue from customers in the United States and Europe.

Chandrasekaran also said he expected pricing for TCS’s services to remain stable in the next financial year. (Reporting by Krishna Das; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.