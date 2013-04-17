FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Consultancy interested in acquisition opportunities
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 17, 2013 / 12:40 PM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Consultancy interested in acquisition opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s top software services provider, is interested in acquisition opportunities in Germany and Japan, the company’s chief executive officer, N Chandrasekaran, told reporters on Wednesday.

TCS, which expects fiscal year 2014 to be better than 2013, reported earlier on Wednesday a 22 percent rise in March quarter profit at 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million), after winning orders from customers including Nokia and BNP Paribas . ($1 = 54.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.