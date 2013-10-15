FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Consultancy Services second-quarter profit rises 34 percent
October 15, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Tata Consultancy Services second-quarter profit rises 34 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGALORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s largest provider of information technology services, said quarterly profit rose 34 percent, beating analyst estimates, as the industry benefited from a record haul of new contracts.

TCS and rivals such as Infosys Ltd and International Business Machines Corp won $6 billion of contracts, according to Information Services Group - the most ever for a quarter - as companies spent more on IT in the United States and outsourced more to cut costs in continental Europe.

TCS, part of the salt-to-autos Tata conglomerate, said on Tuesday after the stock market close that consolidated net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 47.02 billion rupees ($760 mln) from 35.12 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

That compares with the 44.7 billion rupee average of 27 analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of TCS, India’s largest company by market value, which rose to a record on Monday on heightened expectations, ended up 0.1 percent at 2215.40 rupees on Tuesday.

