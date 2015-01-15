FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS Q3 profit rises 5.1 pct
January 15, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

India's TCS Q3 profit rises 5.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s biggest software services exporter, on Thursday posted a 5.1 rise in quarterly profit as its main U.S. and Europe clients increased tech spending in a seasonally weak quarter.

Net profit for the three months to Dec. 31, its financial third quarter, rose to 54.44 billion rupees ($877 million), the Mumbai-based company disclosed in tweets on its official Twitter handles on Thursday.

Analysts, on average, were expecting profit at 54.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The year-end holidays usually mean weaker third-quarter sales for IT services firms, and TCS said in December it expected quarterly profit to be “in line with seasonal trends”. ($1 = 62.0800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

