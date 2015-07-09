FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy Services Q1 net profit up 13 pct
#IT Services & Consulting
July 9, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

India's Tata Consultancy Services Q1 net profit up 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - India’s largest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, said on Thursday quarterly net profit rose 13 percent, beating estimates.

Net profit rose to 57.09 billion rupees ($900 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30, TCS said in a statement. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 54.40 billion rupees.

Revenue rose 16.1 percent from a year earlier to 256.68 billion rupees. ($1 = 63.4100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

