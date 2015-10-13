FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Consultancy Services Q2 net profit up 14.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 13, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

India's Tata Consultancy Services Q2 net profit up 14.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s largest software services exporter, on Tuesday reported a 14.5 percent rise in quarterly net profit, meeting estimates, helped by a rise in new deals and a push towards digitisation.

TCS reported a net profit of 60.55 billion rupees ($928.93 million) for the second quarter ended September. Analysts, on average, had expected it to report a profit of 60.49 billion rupees.

$1 = 65.1825 Indian rupees Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.