India's TCS Q4 net profit rises 64 pct, beats estimates
April 18, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

India's TCS Q4 net profit rises 64 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a 64.4 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating estimates, on improving margins and strong revenue growth.

The country’s largest IT services firm reported net profit of 63.41 billion rupees ($952.82 million) for its fiscal fourth quarter to March end, as compared with 38.58 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting the company to report 62.80 billion rupees in profit for the three-month period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

TCS results come three days after the company was ordered to pay $940 million to Epic Systems in a trade secret lawsuit in the United States.

$1 = 66.5500 Indian rupees Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
