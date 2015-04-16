Employee bonus dents Q4 headline profit for India's TCS

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - India’s largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services posted a 30.7 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter, hurt by a one-off bonus paid to employees.

Excluding that employee bonus payment of 26.28 billion rupees, TCS reported a net profit for the period of 57.73 billion rupees ($927.37 million). That was up 7.7 percent compared to the year-ago quarter helped by strong client spending in a seasonally slow period.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report profit of 54.15 billion rupees. ($1 = 62.2516 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)