India's Tata Consultancy Q1 net up 10.7 pct, beats estimates
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
July 14, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

India's Tata Consultancy Q1 net up 10.7 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s top software services exporter, reported a 10.7 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates as it won more outsourcing deals from western clients.

Net profit rose to 63.17 billion rupees ($944 million) for its fiscal first quarter to June 30 under the IFRS accounting standards, TCS said on its official Twitter feed.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 60.88 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

