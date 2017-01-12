FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
India's Tata Consultancy Q3 net up 10.9 pct, beats estimates
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

India's Tata Consultancy Q3 net up 10.9 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India's biggest software services company, posted a better-than-expected 10.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by demand for digital services.

Net profit rose to 67.78 billion rupees ($995 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a net profit of 61.10 billion rupees a year ago.

That compares with the consensus profit estimate of 65.11 billion rupees by 25 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue rose 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 297.35 billion rupees. ($1 = 68.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.