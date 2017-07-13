FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's TCS posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimates
#IT Services & Consulting
July 13, 2017 / 11:19 AM / an hour ago

India's TCS posts lower Q1 profit, misses estimates

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's biggest software services exporter, posted an almost six percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by volatile currencies.

Consolidated net profit dropped to 59.50 billion rupees ($923.20 million) in the three months to June 30, from 63.18 billion rupees, a year earlier, TCS said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2tPsBN5)

Analysts on average expected the company to post consolidated profit of 61.81 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The appreciation of the rupee resulted in a loss of 6.50 billion rupees in reported revenue, TCS added.

$1 = 64.4500 Indian rupees Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

