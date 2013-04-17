FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy expects strong deal pipeline - exec
April 17, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

India's Tata Consultancy expects strong deal pipeline - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s top software services provider, expects its deal pipeline to be strong and fiscal year 2014 to be better than 2013, the company’s chief executive officer, N Chandrasekaran, told reporters on Wednesday.

TCS, which plans to add 45,000 staff in the fiscal year 2014, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit after winning orders from customers, including Nokia and BNP Paribas, earlier on Wednesday.

Net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from 29.46 billion rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

