TCS up 2.7 pct in pre-open on strong earnings
October 22, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

TCS up 2.7 pct in pre-open on strong earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), India’s largest software services exporter, opened up 2.7 percent in pre-market trade after the company posted a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday.

TCS’s net profit for the three months ended September rose to 35.12 billion rupees ($652 million) from 24.39 billion rupees a year earlier, TCS said. Analysts had forecast a profit of 33.34 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

