INDIA'S TCS shares rally for 3rd day on earnings, outlook
January 15, 2013 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

INDIA'S TCS shares rally for 3rd day on earnings, outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares rose more than 4 percent on Tuesday, a day after topping expectations with a 23 percent rise in October-December profit and reiterating it should beat a closely watched industry growth forecast.

TCS was up 4.3 percent as of 0345 GMT. Shares had already gained 6 percent in the previous two sessions after Infosys Ltd also beat estimates with its earnings results on Friday, while slightly raising its revenue guidance.

Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam

