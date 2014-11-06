FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TCW's MetWest unit posts $9 bln inflows since exit of Pimco's Gross - Morningstar
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 6, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

TCW's MetWest unit posts $9 bln inflows since exit of Pimco's Gross - Morningstar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - TCW’s Metropolitan West Asset Management unit posted inflows of around $9 billion since the surprise departure of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross, according to Morningstar data on Thursday.

Pacific Investment Management Co posted outflows of $48.3 billion across its open-ended funds in October following Gross’ exit, adding to the $25.5 billion of withdrawals the previous month, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.