March 31, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

TD Bank says would seriously consider further U.S. acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - TD Bank would give serious consideration to acquisitions in the United States to supplement organic growth, Chief Executive Bharat Masrani told reporters on a conference call after the bank’s annual meeting.

“If there are compelling opportunities both from a strategic and a financial perspective that emerged we would certainly look at it seriously, particularly if there are opportunities in the south east of the U.S. where we are still relatively small compared to what are north east franchise might be,” he said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

