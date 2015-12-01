Nasdaq wins back TD Ameritrade in listings war with NYSE

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp , the No. 1 U.S. retail brokerage by trade executions, said on Tuesday it was moving its stock listing back to Nasdaq Inc from the New York Stock Exchange after a little over three and a half-years.

The move is a vindication of sorts for Nasdaq, which had lost the TD Ameritrade listing to the NYSE, now owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, in April 2012.

Financial details of the decision were not given, but the Omaha, Nebraska-based online brokerage has maintained its relationship with Nasdaq over the years and still buys market data and other products from the exchange, a TD Ameritrade spokeswoman said.

Nasdaq and the Big Board compete fiercely for corporate listings, from courting initial public offerings to luring companies already listed on their rival exchanges, both of which can be huge public relations windfalls for exchanges.

“We regularly review our many business relationships, and moving our shares to Nasdaq is the right thing for our business at this point in time,” Fred Tomczyk, chief executive officer of TD Ameritrade, said in a statement.

Nasdaq said TD Ameritrade would be the 27th listing transfer to its exchange this year, along with companies such as T-Mobile US and Pinnacle Entertainment.

NYSE said it has taken three listings from Nasdaq so far in 2015, including Madison Square Garden and Azure Midstream Partners, a spokeswoman for the exchange said.

TD Ameritrade expects to begin trading on Nasdaq on Dec. 14, using its current symbol, “AMTD,” and will continue to trade on the NYSE in the meantime.

Nasdaq and the NYSE are currently the only exchanges where public companies can list in the United States.

Upstart trading venue IEX Group, which applied in September with regulators to become a registered stock exchange, has said it plans to offer corporate listings if its exchange application is approved.

BATS Global Markets, which is the second-largest U.S. exchange operator, behind NYSE and just ahead of Nasdaq, lists exchange-traded products and recently said it would begin paying firms to move their ETP listings to its exchange. BATS said on Monday that exchange-traded fund provider ProShares would be the first to take up its offer and that the company would transfer four ETFs to BATS from NYSE’s Arca exchange in mid-December. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrew Hay)