TD Ameritrade has "widespread" order-routing issues -officials

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., parent of the biggest discount brokerage firm by trade executions, is experiencing “widespread” problems executing orders, including those that it has accepted, company officials said on Friday morning.

The company is not yet aware of the cause of the problem, said Chris Gulick, who works in the Omaha-based firm’s office of the president.

“We are having some order issues and are working to resolve,” trading product head Nicole Sherrod wrote on Twitter. “I know this is a critical day and all hands are on deck.” (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)