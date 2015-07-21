FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TD Ameritrade sees fiscal year profit at low end of forecast
July 21, 2015

TD Ameritrade sees fiscal year profit at low end of forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holdings , which executes more daily trades than other discount brokers, expects its fiscal 2015 result to be at the low end of its $1.45-to-$1.70 earnings per share forecast, Chief Financial Officer Bill Gerber said Tuesday.

Though trading in the company’s fiscal third quarter that ended on June 30 was higher than expected in the traditionally slow early summer season, TD Ameritrade does not expect a rise in interest rates nor the kind of stock market growth that compels retail customers to trade, Gerber and Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said in a call with analysts after reporting third-quarter results. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
