TD Ameritrade to pay $300,000 to Texas for notification lapses

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Inc agreed to pay $300,000 to the state of Texas and make a $100,000 contribution to an investor education fund for failing to enforce internal rules requiring customers to be notified when money is withdrawn from their accounts.

The discount brokerage unit of TD Ameritrade Holding also agreed to contribute another $100,000 to investor education efforts in Texas.

The violations involved TD Ameritrade’s institutional business, in which independent registered investment advisers (RIAs) arrange for their clients to buy and sell securities through TD Ameritrade and hold their assets with the company, according to the Texas State Securities Board.

In an order signed Monday and released Tuesday, Texas Securities Commissioner John Morgan said his staff found “many instances” where customers of RIAs from early 2011 through August 2014 were not notified of third-party wire transfers from their accounts because TD Ameritrade relied on manual processing.

A “majority” of disbursement notices reviewed by the regulator were filed promptly, TD Ameritrade spokeswoman Kim Hillyer wrote in an e-mail, “but because we did not issue a notice in every instance, or were unable to locate some of the requested notices, we agreed to settle this matter.”

She declined to discuss whether other state or federal regulators were looking into the company’s procedures.

TD Ameritrade used an automated electronic process for disbursement notices in its retail business, where customers work directly with the firm and was aware of the problem in its other business, the Texas regulator said. However, it did not start a project to automate disbursement notices there until July 2013 or fully deploy it until August 2014.

State and federal regulators in recent years have been stepping up their investigation of wire transfers, in part because of an increase in computer security breaches. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Bernard Orr)