FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD CEO Ed Clark to retire in 2014; Masrani named successor
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

TD CEO Ed Clark to retire in 2014; Masrani named successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Wednesday that Ed Clark planned to retire as its chief executive officer on Nov. 1, 2014.

The bank, Canada’s second-largest, said its board had chosen Bharat Masrani, who is currently group head of U.S. personal and commercial banking, as Clark’s successor.

In preparation for the move, Masrani will become chief operating officer on July 1, 2013, the bank said in a statement.

The Toronto-based bank said Clark would remain a board member until TD’s 2015 annual meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.