SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (IFR) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is marketing a SEC-registered US dollar benchmark 15-year non-call 10 subordinated non-viability contingent capital Tier 2 bond at Treasuries plus 237.5bp area.

Expected ratings for the notes are A2/A-/AL (Moody's/S&P/DBRS), below TD Bank's Aa1/AA-/AA (Moody's/S&P/DBRS) ratings.

TD Securities, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)