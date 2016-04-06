TD Securities picks high-profile banker Skurka for deputy chair role

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - TD Securities named David Skurka deputy chair of investment banking on Wednesday, in a newly created role that will allow the prominent Canadian banker to offer advice to clients across industries.

The capital markets arm of Toronto Dominion Bank, Canada’s second biggest lender, said he will begin with TD on May 2.

Skurka was previously with Scotiabank, where he was head of investment banking and involved with many large financial services deals. He left Scotiabank late last year.

Skurka made a name for himself on Bay Street by building a reputation for insurance deals. He has advised several major Canadian life and property and casualty insurers on a range of M&A and capital raising transactions.

Skurka will help support clients across the dealer and deliver strategic advice, Patrick Meneley, head of global corporate and investment banking at TD Securities, said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)