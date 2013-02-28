FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD Bank profit rises 21 percent; bank raises dividend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TD Bank profit rises 21 percent; bank raises dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by loan growth at its Canadian and U.S. retail banks and allowing it to raise its dividend by 5 percent.

The bank, Canada’s second-largest, earned C$1.79 billion, or C$1.86 a share, in the first quarter ended on Jan 31. That compares with C$1.48 billion, or C$1.55 a share, a year earlier, when the bank took a C$171 million litigation charge.

Excluding items including C$56 million in amortization of intangibles and a C$70 million litigation reserve, earnings rose to C$2.00 a share from C$1.86.

That topped analysts’ expectations of a profit of C$1.92 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TD has about 1,100 bank branches in Canada and about 1,300 in the United States, where it has a sizeable presence on the Eastern Seaboard. It also owns 45 percent of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

TD raised its dividend by 4 Canadian cents to 81 Canadian cents per share. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.