FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD quarterly earnings climb on retail, capital markets
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 2 years ago

TD quarterly earnings climb on retail, capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it benefited from growth in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31 was C$1.84 billion, or 96 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$1.75 billion, or 91 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.14 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.