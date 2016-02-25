FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

TD reports rise in first-quarter profit on U.S. retail banking growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as growth at its U.S. retail banking business helped offset weakness in capital markets.

The lender also raised its quarterly dividend.

Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 31 was C$2.22 billion, or C$1.17 per share, up from C$2.06 billion or C$1.09 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of C$1.19 per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.18 per share. (Reporting by John Tilak; editing by Jason Neely)

