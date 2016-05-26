UPDATE 1-Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly profit rises 10.4 pct

(Adds details)

May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada’s second-biggest lender, reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its retail banking business.

The Toronto-based bank’s Canadian retail operations earned C$1.5 billion ($1.16 billion) in the second quarter ended April 30, an increase of 2 percent from last year, while its U.S. retail business earned C$719 million, a rise of 21 percent.

The bank said it put aside C$584 million to cover bad loans in the period, compared with C$642 million in its first quarter and C$375 million in the second quarter of 2015.

Net income rose to C$2.05 billion, or C$1.07 per share, from C$1.86 billion, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.2951 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)