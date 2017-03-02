FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TD reports first quarter earnings ahead of market expectations
March 2, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 6 months ago

TD reports first quarter earnings ahead of market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 2 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank reported quarterly earnings ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance by its retail banking businesses in the United States and Canada.

Canada's second biggest bank said earnings per share in the first quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to C$1.32, compared with C$1.17 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.27 per share during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)

