3 months ago
Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts
May 25, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.

Canada's second-biggest bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.34 in the quarter to April 30, from C$1.20 in the same period the previous year. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)

