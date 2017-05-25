Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.

Canada's second-biggest bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.34 in the quarter to April 30, from C$1.20 in the same period the previous year. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman)