FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Toronto-Dominion Bank's quarterly earnings beat market forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.

Canada's second-biggest bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.34 in the quarter to April 30, from C$1.20 in the same period the previous year. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.24, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

The bank also said that it had largely completed a review of its sales practices that it initiated after CBC News, Canada's national broadcaster, reported in March that TD branch staffers had said they moved customers to higher fee accounts and raised their overdraft and credit card limits without their knowledge.

"We continue to believe that we do not have a widespread problem with people acting unethically in order to achieve sales goals," Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said.

Net income rose to C$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in the quarter from C$2.1 billion the previous year.

Net income at the bank's Canadian retail business grew by 7 percent to C$1.6 billion, benefiting from record account balances in personal chequing accounts and strong growth in commercial loans and deposits.

$1 = 1.3439 Canadian dollars Reporting by Matt Scuffham. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.