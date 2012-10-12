FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glitch disrupts online trading for some TD Ameritrade clients
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Glitch disrupts online trading for some TD Ameritrade clients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Many stock quotes not recognized on main online platform between 12-12:30 pm

* Company says problem is resolved, but still investigating cause

By John McCrank

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Electronic trading on the main online platform of TD Ameritrade, the No. 1 U.S. discount brokerage by trading volume, was disrupted for about a half hour on Friday due to a technical glitch that prevented some stock symbols from being recognized, the company said.

Between around noon and 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, clients of the Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage were unable to get stock quotes for more than half of the most actively traded symbols on the online platform aimed at fundamental, long-term investors, said Steve Quirk, head of the firm’s Trader Group unit.

“We had an issue with a subset of our quotes, and as a result of that, when clients would pull up a quote, the price, or any of the other fundamental data that would usually populate, was not populating,” he said.

Affected clients could see all of their positions at all times and could phone TD Ameritrade to place any trades, he added.

The company, which had over 5.7 million funded accounts as of June 30, said the cause of the problem was still being investigated.

TD Ameritrade’s online and mobile platforms aimed at more advanced traders -- Trade Architect and thinkorswim -- were not affected, said spokeswoman Kim Hillyer.

“The issue has been resolved and we apologize for the inconvenience to our clients,” she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.