TD Ameritrade names new institutional sales head

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade on Friday named Peter Dorsey as managing director of institutional sales for its institutional unit, which provides services for independent registered advisers and acts as their custodian.

Dorsey replaces Tom Nally, who was promoted to the top job at the discount brokerage’s institutional business in February as part of a management shuffle.

Dorsey, who has been with TD Ameritrade for more than seven years, will oversee all institutional sales functions including adviser r e cruitment, practice management consulting, relationship management and sales strategy for TD Ameritrade Institutional.

In his most recent role, Dorsey was responsible for the business development of the institutional unit’s activities for the western region of the United States.