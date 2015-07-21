FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TD Ameritrade profit rises 3.7 pct on trading growth
July 21, 2015

TD Ameritrade profit rises 3.7 pct on trading growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, reported a 3.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in trading.

The company’s net income rose to $197 million, or 36 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, from $190 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4.1 percent to $794 million.

The Omaha-based company reported net new assets of $11.7 billion, down from $13.4 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

