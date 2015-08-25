TD Bank wins dismissal of lawsuit over currency exchange fees

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class action accusing TD Bank of consumer fraud for allegedly charging hidden fees to convert foreign currency when money is wired internationally for customers.

Filed by New York-based MZL Capital Holdings, the lawsuit sought restitution for individuals and businesses nationwide that were charged currency transaction fees by TD Bank. MZL was represented by Bruce Nagel and Greg Kohn at Nagel Rice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KJPfpO