a year ago
Judge dismisses lawsuit over TD Bank's foreign exchange rates
#Westlaw News
August 8, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit over TD Bank's foreign exchange rates

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class accusing TD Bank of fraudulently charging its customers hidden fees to convert foreign currency, ruling plaintiffs did not show the bank acted in bad faith.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb handed down her second dismissal in a case brought by New York private investment firm MZL Capital, which sued TD Bank in 2014 for allegedly profiting improperly on currency exchanges for international wire transfers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b95dRW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
