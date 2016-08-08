Judge dismisses lawsuit over TD Bank's foreign exchange rates

A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class accusing TD Bank of fraudulently charging its customers hidden fees to convert foreign currency, ruling plaintiffs did not show the bank acted in bad faith.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Renee Bumb handed down her second dismissal in a case brought by New York private investment firm MZL Capital, which sued TD Bank in 2014 for allegedly profiting improperly on currency exchanges for international wire transfers.

