FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD Bank loses data on 260,000 U.S. clients
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

TD Bank loses data on 260,000 U.S. clients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank is looking for answers after losing data tapes containing information on 260,000 U.S. bank customers, but the lender said it had no reason to think the data was being misused.

The data, held on unencrypted data tapes, disappeared in March while being transported, Rebecca Acevedo, spokeswoman at TD’s U.S. bank, said in an emailed statement.

TD is Canada’s second-largest bank, and has more than 1,300 branches and 8 million customers in the United States.

Acevedo said the tapes contained names, account information and social security numbers. She said the company was investigating the incident internally and had contacted law enforcement officials.

“We have no evidence that the data on these tapes is being used for any inappropriate purpose. We continue to vigilantly monitor our customer accounts,” she said.

The bank will offer affected customers credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

TD was up 60 Canadian cents at C$81.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in afternoon trading, and was up 86 cents at $83.42 in New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.